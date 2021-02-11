NOLA’s Muses: Goddesses of Carnival

NEW ORLEANS—The New Orleans Mardi Gras organization, Krewe of Muses was inspired by the nine muses of Greek mythology.

Muses parade debuted in 2001 and is now the largest all-female krewe to roll during the Carnival season.

Each year, the theme of the parade is guarded as a secret until it is revealed at the start of the parade at the corner of Magazine and Jefferson in Uptown, New Orleans.

There is no king or queen in muses. It’s all about woman empowerment and the Muses krewe members know that each woman is a queen.

Their signature fist float is a towering 17-foot high red shoe. Parade goers get the chance to catch one of the highly coveted and decorated high heels that are the krewe’s signature throw.

Muses is a testament of inclusion that changes the famous catch phrase of Mardi Gras to “throw me something sista!”