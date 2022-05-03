NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the New Orleans Fire Department reminded residents of free Narcan kits that can be picked up at select engine houses across the city.

According to a press release, NOFD and the New Orleans Health Department partnered to help fight against the opioid epidemic.

NOFD reported that they witness the seriousness of opioid use on a daily basis and want to stay committed to fighting addiction.

Anyone in need can stop by the following NOFD locations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to pick up a free Narcan kit at the following locations:

Station 1: 2920 Magazine St

Station 29: 317 Decatur St

Station 36 5401 Read Blvd

Station 40: 2500 General De Gaulle Dr