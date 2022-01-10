No one hurt after car plows into Louisiana high school

SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders were called to a school in Louisiana on Monday morning.

Members of the St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 and Slidell Police Department were called to the scene of an accident at Pope John Paul High School.





Images courtesy of St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1

Upon arrival, authorities found that a vehicle had driven into the school.

The collision was accidental and no one was hurt.

St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 says the accident took place before students arrived at school.

Pope John Paul High School. is located at 1901 Jaguar Dr.