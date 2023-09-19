BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Nine schools across the state were recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools by the United States Department of Education Tuesday afternoon.

Of the nine schools, two of them are schools in the Baton Rouge area and one is a part of Livingston Parish Public Schools.

Blue Ribbon schools are schools noticed for their overall academic performance and progress in achieving goals. These schools serve as models of effective and innovative school practices for schools across the nation. Over 420 schools are nominated every year.

“These nine Louisiana schools have set a standard of academic excellence that’s on par with the nation’s premiere K-12 academic institutions,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Congratulations to the families, students, and educators of this year’s National Blue Ribbon Schools. Their dedication to academic excellence is an example of what’s possible for Louisiana schools.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools in Louisiana are:

Saint Joseph’s Academy, Diocese of Baton Rouge

Saint Luke’s Episcopal School, Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana

Juban Parc Elementary School, Livingston Parish Public Schools

Archbishop Hannan High School, Archdiocese of New Orleans

Broadmoor Elementary School, Terrebonne Parish School District

NSU Elementary Lab School, Natchitoches Parish School Board

A. E. Phillips Laboratory School, Lincoln Parish School Board

Caddo Parish Middle Magnet School, Caddo Parish Public Schools

Boley Elementary School, Ouachita Parish Schools

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts