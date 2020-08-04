Nicholls Athletics receives largest gift in the institution’s history from assistant coach and businessman Trey Boucvalt

THIBODAUX, LA – On Monday, Nicholls State University Athletics announced that former assistant coach and businessman Trey Boucvalt is the donor behind the largest gift in the institution’s history, for The Boucvalt Family Athletic Complex.

Announced in June 2019, the $2.52 million donation will help fund the expansion of Barker Hall. The renovations will build a football operations center and expand the current site into the south end zone of John L. Guidry Stadium. The total project, which will benefit all 17 athletics programs, costs $6.5 million.

“On behalf of myself, the department and the university, we cannot thank Trey enough for his generosity,” said Jonathan Terrell, director of athletics. “This donation to Nicholls Athletics and our football program will be appreciated and admired for years to come. Present and future student-athletes will experience top-level facilities, fit for them to perform at the championship level they have in previous seasons. We will continuously strive to make Trey, his family, and all of Nicholls nation proud to be a Colonel.”

Boucvalt was born and raised in South Louisiana. He has always had strong ties to the Bayou Region and Nicholls State University. Boucvalt was an assistant football coach at Nicholls from 2001 to 2005. He is married to the former Brandi Fryoux for 23 years. They have two children, Lex, 16, and Ori, 15.

“Trey Boucvalt is a leading businessman in several industries and his passion for education can be seen in his philanthropic efforts around the state,” said Nicholls President Dr. Jay Clune. “We are thrilled to have him involved with Nicholls. While many people worked toward this goal, I would like to thank Matt Roan in particular for his work to establish the relationships that made this donation possible.”

Boucvalt’s commitment to building the complex came after Coach Tim Rebowe built a successful foundation for the program. His goal for the facility is to impact the current student-athletes, future recruits and change the way fans watch games.

He is the founder and chief executive officer of several companies that include environmental emergency response and management services, real estate investments and oilfield labor consulting.

“I am so fortunate to call Trey Boucvalt a friend, and am beyond thankful for his leadership, generosity and support,” said Matt Roan, former athletic director. “Trey and his family are absolute game changers. The momentum of the Nicholls football program, athletics department and university is great, and I hope this special gift will be the first of many to help continue fulfilling the limitless potential of such a special place. This is an all-time great project for Colonel Athletics and Nicholls State University, and one in which I’m very proud to have played a part.”

The football program, which shares space with baseball and athletics administration, will move into the football operations center. The Boucvalt Family Athletic Complex will also include a new locker room, players’ lounge, team meeting room with stadium-style seating, training room, equipment room, coaches’ and staff offices, position and group meeting rooms, catering kitchen and showcase lobby.

The team room will also function as a game day club seating area, which will produce revenue for the benefit of all 17 programs. This will also allow the current footprint to be repurposed and revitalized for several other programs and functions.

Construction for the facility is anticipated to be complete by the 2021 football season.

The architect group for the project is Weimer Gros Flores, based in Thibodaux.