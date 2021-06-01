New Roads businesses owner sees a boost in sales on Memorial Day weekend

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — The City of New Roads is bringing back some normalcy for everyone.

The city hosted their first community event in over a year, the Crescent City Fair.

According to New Roads officials, the fair saw over 500 people over the weekend.

“Having the community back out , it plays a major part in the local business because a lot of the local business have been suffering.” Leroy Toussaint, New Roads Police said. “People are having fun but staying safe.”

Bar owner, Robert Smith, has seen an 129 percent sales increase at his businesses on Memorial Day weekend.

“People are just so ready to get out,” Smith said.

Due to covid regulations Smith’s bar was shutdown for about a year. Smith reopened a few weeks ago and expects to regain all the sales lost during the peak of the pandemic.

Like many business owners, he is struggling to hire employees.

“It’s hard. I am working 7 days a week to keep your business afloat,” Smith said.

While some people in the Baton Rouge area are still hesitant to join big crowds, Kaydeen Marks was looking forward to the fair.

“It’s good because I get to enjoy myself a lot and see my friends because it was a hard time,” Marks said.

Another resident said the fair brought back some happiness in the city.

“We are a small town so we needed this, “Walter Hughson said. “Everyone had fun. We had something to do, it was very nice.”

According to New Roads Police, Memorial Day weekend was a chance for business to begin recovering from the pandemic.

“I have been more busy than before the pandemic,” said Smith.

The City of New Roads did implement COVID-19 mitigations, but face masks were optional.