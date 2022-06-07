BAKER, La (BRPROUD) — A new rideshare option is coming to Baker, bringing the community to key locations in the community.

CATS introduces LYNX, a five fleet van service that can be ordered through their app or by phone at 225-267-9080.

Each van is ADA compliant, to make the rideshare an option for all citizens of the community.

During the month of June, this new transportation option will be free.

Starting in July, the single fare will be $1.75. Seniors 65 and older will only need to pay 35 cents. High school and college students will be able to ride for free with a valid school ID.

In a press release, Mayor Waites said, “The addition of LYNX by CATS in the Baker community is an exciting development and we are proud to be the city chosen for the pilot program in the capital region. Mass transit is a vital infrastructure connection for the economy and the environment.”

“We appreciate the need to be able to move people efficiently, effectively, and equitably while recognizing our current traffic challenges. Microtransit is a logical and effective step, for not only Baker but the entire metropolitan area to move forward as we tackle our challenges head-on. This program is about doing all of those things for the citizens of Baker right now.”

The rides will be available Monday-Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. for Baker residents or those living in the designated areas.