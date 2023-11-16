BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — The resurrection of a beloved Acadiana eatery could help ring in the new year.

Randol’s Restaurant & Dance Hall, a Lafayette landmark for 50 years before its closing in 2021, has cleared its last hurdle to open in a new location at 325 W. Mills Avenue in Breaux Bridge.

Frank and Kathy Randol announced in a news release that they officially closed on the 2 remaining acres of the former Mulate’s/Pont Breaux property on Wednesday. The new venture is anticipating to open at the start of the New Year, according to the release.

After being open for 50 years, Randol’s Lafayette restaurant closed in November 2021. The site on Kaliste Saloom Road was sold to the owners of Superior Grill.

“On November 21st, 2021, an offer was made on the Kaliste Saloom property,” the release read. “The deal was over and done within 15 minutes.”

The 4-acre property will house the new Randol’s Restaurant & Dance Hall, a seafood market as well as “another project another project in the works that you will have to see to believe,” according to the release.

“Whatever I do, isn’t so much to make money, it’s a challenge,” Frank Randol said. “The fun is taking something and making it work.”

Latest Posts

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.