NEW ORLEANS - On Tuesday, the Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF) in partnership with the City of New Orleans and the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) hosted a live stream press event in front of the planter box at the Treme Recreation Community Center, to announce the launch of the "Every Drop Makes a Difference," public awareness campaign.

The campaign will educate New Orleans residents on small steps they can take on their private property and in their communities to reduce the risk of flooding.