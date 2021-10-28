New Orleans city leaders provide crime and COVID-19 update days leading into Halloween weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, October 28, New Orleans City officials provided an update on violent crime and COVID-19.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she believes The Krewe of Boo was a success in regards to a health standpoint.

“The City of New Orleans continues to lead not only in the state but the country as it relates to those people and residents who are vaccinated,” said Cantrell.

She said she feels confident because the people of the city have done the right thing.

Photo taken by WGNO Patrick Thomas

“It’s going to be something we all have to focus on,” said Cantrell.

Going into Sunday’s Saints game, Cantrell stated she is confident in the safety measures the city has been taking with the mandate for vaccines and negative COVID-19 tests.

Visitors are coming to our city because of how we responded to covid because we are requiring those vaccines and those mandates in terms of negative tests. I am hearing from tourists every single day that they are here because of that. Not only that, for Krewe of Boo we saw a large percentage of them even getting vaccinated. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell

As for violent crime, New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said NOPD is doing its best.

“We continue to be aware of what is going on, we continue to adjust and readjust our deployment as necessary,” said Ferguson.

He said they took several guns and narcotics off the street just last night.