New Orleans airport ranks 1st in 15 categories across US airports

NEW ORLEANS — The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) has released the results of from the first quarter of 2021’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey program. The program is part of the Airports Council International (ACI), which measures levels of passenger satisfaction across 34 performance indicators.

Out of the 23 U.S. airports that participated in the program, MSY ranked first in 15 of the performance categories and finished in the top three in a total of 24 of the 35 categories.

Here’s what the airport ranked #1 in:

Overall Satisfaction Business Leisure Other + Leisure

Parking Facilities

Availability of Baggage Carts/Trolleys

Waiting Time in Check-In Line

Courtesy and Helpfulness of Security Staff

Feeling of Being Safe and Secure

Internet Access/Wi-Fi

Business/Executive Lounges

Availability of Restrooms

Cleanliness of Restrooms

Comfort of Gate Areas

Cleanliness of Airport Terminal

Ambience of the Airport

Speed of Baggage Delivery

Additionally, MSY ranked in the top 3 of 9 more of the 34 performance categories:

Efficiency of Check-In Staff (2nd Place)

Courtesy and Helpfulness of Check-In Staff (2nd Place)

Thoroughness of Security Inspection (2nd Place)

Value for Money of Shopping Facilities (2nd Place)

Passport/ID Inspection (2nd Place)

Customs Inspection (2nd Place)

Waiting Time at Security Inspection (3rd Place)

Flight Information Screens (3rd Place)

Shopping Facilities (3rd Place)