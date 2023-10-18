MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana residents and local business owners will soon see the effects of a new Louisiana law that seeks to regulate nicotine vapes.

The new law will go into effect on November 1, affecting vape products without FDA approval and hundreds of vaping based companies across the state.

“The lawsuit that would get an injunction to stop this, I don’t presume that we can stay in business beyond November 5,” owner of The E-Spot and LA Vaping Supply, Spencer Sandifer said.

The legislation started out as a bill to increase the tax on vapes, but it quickly turned into a national effort to limit their use. Professor of Political Science at the University of Louisiana in Monroe, John W. Sutherlin, says one reason behind this law is due to the increase of use in teens.

“The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has expressed concerns, brain, hearts, and a number of health concerns related to nicotine, and vaping itself for middle schoolers, high schoolers whose bodies are still developing. This could represent a serious challenge.”

The law states that every vapor product manufacturer sold in the state of Louisiana must be registered with the Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control by November 1. If a product is not on the registry, it can’t be legally sold.

“To get this product added to the vape registry and to be on the list, every flavor, every every strength would cost $100.00 to make an application, and that is not guarantee that it will be even put on the list,” explained Sandifer.

Sandifer says this law will have a significant impact on his business.

“We are in the process of putting on a clearance and liquidating all of our products now. What inventory remains, we are going to try to establish a new operation in another state. I’ve been here all my life, born and raised, I’m going to have to leave the state of Louisiana for this.”

This vape law will take effect on November 1. For more information on this law click here.

