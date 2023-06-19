BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new law in Louisiana aims to protect school employees from litigation after intervening in on-campus fights.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed HB86 into law, which gives public school teachers and other employees immunity from civil liability and criminal prosecution after intervening in a fight to protect a student or employee, according to State Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs.

“Teachers and school administrators are in a no-win situation when a fight happens because of liability if someone is injured,” said Hodges. “Classrooms have become more difficult and this bill would help provide teachers and administrators the assurance if they chose to intervene, that they will be protected from liability.”

The law, also known as the “Protect Teachers Act,” unanimously passed the state House and Senate during the legislative session.