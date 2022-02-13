IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia Police are currently on the scene where skeletal remains were found near Cherokee St.

According to New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor, investigators were actively working the Deja Cummings missing person case for the past week when the remains were found. Louisiana State Police Crime Lab and the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Lab are currently processing the remains found.

There is no confirmation on the identity.

Cummings was reported missing on October 18, 2021. She is described as a 20-year-old black female, weighing approximately 115 lbs. and is approximately 5’5’ tall. The case was recently featured on Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers.