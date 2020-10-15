New Iberia man sentenced to 50 years at hard labor for drunk-driving accident that killed three

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

NEW IBERIA, LA – On August 7, 2018, Dylan Leblanc caused a two-vehicle accident on Highway 90 that resulted in the death of Abby Suire Sinitiere, her unborn child, and her one-year-old son.

Three other juveniles who were in the Sinitiere vehicle were severely injured, as was a passenger in Leblanc’s vehicle.

Dash cam from an 18-wheeler showed that Leblanc was driving recklessly just before the crash. Law enforcement’s investigation revealed that Leblanc had a 0.181 BAC and was driving at speeds nearing 100 miles per hour. Leblanc passed another vehicle on the shoulder. Leblanc then lost control of his vehicle and crossed the median, striking Abby Sinitiere’s vehicle.

In February 2020, Leblanc pled guilty to eight offenses in connection with the offense.

On October 13, 2020, Leblanc was sentenced as follows:

Vehicular Homicide for the killing of Mrs. Sinitiere: 15 years at hard labor, without the benefit of parole, and a $15,000 fine

Vehicular Homicide for the killing of the Sinitieres’ one-year-old son: 15 years at hard labor, without the benefit of parole, and a $15,000 fine

One Count of Third Degree Feticide for the killing of Mrs. Sinitiere’s unborn child: 5 years at hard labor and a $2,000 fine

Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway: 15 years at hard labor

First Degree Vehicular Negligent lnjuring (4 counts): 5 years at hard labor on each count

Judge Comeaux ordered that the defendant’s sentences for both counts of vehicular homicide, the count of third degree feticide, and the count of aggravated obstruction of a highway are all to run consecutively.

The defendant’s sentences for all four counts of first degree vehicular negligent injuring are to run concurrently with each other and concurrently with the defendant’s other sentences.