NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia Police detective has received a commendation for her efforts in removing children from “dangerous, potentially deadly situations” since October 2021, according to the department.

Det. Malinda Meyers received a commendation for a string of investigations that have saved five children and resulted in seven arrests.

According to Sgt. Daesha Hughes, Meyers’ started in Oct. 2021 by investigating a case where a four-year-old child was severely bruised. Five arrests were eventually made in the case, while the injured child and their sibling were removed from the home.

Meyers’ work continued in March of this year, where she investigated an unrelated incident where a three-year-old and a five-year-old were allegedly being abused in a home. One of those children ended up in emergency surgery due to injuries from that alleged abuse. A total of three children were eventually removed from that home, while two arrests were made.

“Detective Meyers has proven every time that she cares about the children in the community and will always go above and beyond to protect them,” said Hughes on Facebook. “I am lucky to have her as a Juvenile Investigator. It is my recommendation that Detective Meyers be recognized for her outstanding job performance and for saving the lives of these children.”

Hughes also called Meyers “an advocate for children who cannot or are afraid to speak.”

Meyers joined the New Iberia Police Department around 18 months ago, according to Hughes.