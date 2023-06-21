ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — New jobs and quicker deliveries are on the way in Acadiana, with the announcement of a new Amazon last-mile distribution facility to be built on Abbeville.

The Amazon facility is expected to begin operations in 2024, offering opportunities for full and part time employment, according to the Vermilion Economic Development Alliance. The facility will be located at 3221 Veterans Memorial Blvd.

“We are happy to welcome Amazon to our community and witness the positive impact this investment will have on our local economy,” said Roslyn White, mayor of Abbeville. “We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Amazon as we continue to foster economic growth and opportunity for our residents.”

The city, in partnership with VEDA, has been working with the property owner and the Amazon team to assure that the facility and surrounding infrastructure could meet the needs of the company’s intended purpose.

The last-mile facility is expected to bring an economic boost to the region, creating new jobs during and after construction and providing exciting opportunities for local residents. The facility will support Amazon’s last-mile network and facilitate direct-to-customer delivery in the region.

Abbeville’s strategic location and well-connected transportation infrastructure make it an ideal distribution hub, offering businesses like Amazon seamless access to regional markets, according to Victoria Sagrera Bourque, program administrator for the Vermilion Economic Development Alliance.

“We are pleased to see Vermilion Parish becoming an attractive location for outside business investment, with this announcement of the new Amazon last-mile facility being a prime example.” Bourque said. “The diligent efforts of VEDA and our collaborative partners have played a significant role in creating an environment that appeals to major companies. We are excited about the future prospects for Vermilion Parish and the positive impact it will have on our region.”

