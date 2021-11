LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday, November 2, the St. John Parish Fire Department responded to an alarm at an apartment building in Laplace.

A witness told WGNO that neighbors were helping each other evacuate the building. Many residents were still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

No one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters believe the fire might have been caused by something on a stove.

The American Red Cross was on scene Tuesday night to help those affected by the fire.