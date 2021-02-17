Neighborhood in Tangipahoa Parish under Boil Advisory

ROSELAND, La. – Due to the extreme frigid temperatures, the town has experienced a major break and leak in its water well. This break is causing a significant decrease in water pressure.

Mayor Wanda McCoy is issuing a boil water advisory effective immediately.

Until this order is rescinded by the Town of Roseland, all citizens are advised to boil water for at least 1 minute and allow the water to come to a rolling boil.

It is recommended to disinfect water before consuming water, brushing teeth and washing and using in food preparation.

The town will update citizens when the boil order will be lifted upon notification of the completion of the evaluation by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, Office of Public Health’s investigations of the town’s water system.

This boil order will remain in effect until further notice .