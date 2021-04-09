Nearly $5 million in grants awarded to Louisiana Airports to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. The number of people flying in the United States has eclipsed the year-ago level for the first time in the pandemic period, although travel remains deeply depressed from 2019. The Transportation Security Administration said 1.34 million people passed through U.S. airport checkpoints on Sunday, March 14 topping the 1.26 million people that TSA screened on the comparable Sunday a year ago. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

WASHINGTON — Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. announced a total of 18 grants intended for cleaning and disinfecting airports across Louisiana to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, $4,953,903 in funding was awarded to 18 airports from the Federal Aviation Administration

“This funding ensures Louisiana’s airports are kept clean and safe for our travelers. It also provides needed economic relief as the country reopens,” said Dr. Cassidy.

This funding is part of the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020 to provide economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at airports.

Airports that will receive the grant money include:

$2,993,620 for Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport

$1,565,709 for England Economic & Industrial Development District

$85,582 for Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport

$57,162 for Houma-Terrebonne Airport Commission

$57,162 for Shreveport Airport Authority

$30,377 for England Economic & Industrial Development District

$23,000 for City of Slidell

$23,000 for Ascension-St. James Airport and Transportation Authority

$13,291 for Airport Authority District No. 1 Calcasieu Parish

$13,000 for Vicksburg-Tallulah District Airport Board

$13,000 for St. Mary’s Parish Council

$13,000 for Concordia Parish Airport Authority

$13,000 for Parish of St. Landry

$13,000 for Port of South Louisiana

$13,000 for Southland Aviation

$9,000 for Town of Vivian

$9,000 for City of Thibodaux

$9,000 for St Tammany Regional