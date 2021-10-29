NBC Limited Series filming less than one hour from Baton Rouge

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – A limited true crime series is coming to NBC in 2022.
The series is called ‘The Thing About Pam’ and it is filming in Hammond.
Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studio and Big Picture Co are producing the show which stars Renée Zellweger among others.
According to Variety.com and Deadline.com, along with Renée Zellweger, this series stars:
- Adam David Thompson
- Ben Chase
- Celia Weston
- Josh Duhamel
- Judy Greer
- Katy Mixon
- Olivia Luccardi
This true crime series is based on a 2019 NBC podcast with the same name.
Deadline.com stated that ‘The Thing About Pam’ was originally slated to begin filming in early September but that was delayed due to Hurricane Ida.