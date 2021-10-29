NBC Limited Series filming less than one hour from Baton Rouge

FILE – Renee Zellweger attends the 2020 An Unforgettable Evening in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 27, 2020. Zellweger will star in the new true-crime limited series “The Thing About Pam,” inspired by episodes of “Dateline NBC.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – A limited true crime series is coming to NBC in 2022.

The series is called ‘The Thing About Pam’ and it is filming in Hammond.

Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studio and Big Picture Co are producing the show which stars Renée Zellweger among others.

According to Variety.com and Deadline.com, along with Renée Zellweger, this series stars:

Adam David Thompson

Ben Chase

Celia Weston

Josh Duhamel

Judy Greer

Katy Mixon

Olivia Luccardi

This true crime series is based on a 2019 NBC podcast with the same name.

Deadline.com stated that ‘The Thing About Pam’ was originally slated to begin filming in early September but that was delayed due to Hurricane Ida.