NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The National World War II Museum is growing thanks to a huge donation, and on Tuesday, we got a sneak peek.

The museum is building a ‘Liberation’ Pavillion expected to open in late spring of 2023. Officials say it will explore some of the most complex topics when it comes to the Second World War, including:

The Holocaust

The end of the War

The immediate post-War years

WWII’s continuing impact today

The Pavillion will house two floors of exhibit space featuring personal experiences, iconic imagery, artifacts, and immersive settings.

“All of this will help visitors understand the legacy of the War,” WWII Museum President & CEO Stephen Watson explained. “A central theme of this will be freedom and democracy, and how that’s always under pressure. Our goal here is that when visitors go through the Pavilion, they’ll get a sense that after the War, there was still much to be done.

Museum officials say the Priddy Family Foundation put up $7.5 million to help make the Liberation Pavillion a reality. It is the third-largest gift in museum history.