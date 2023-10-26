NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saturday, Oct. 28, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

It’s the 25th year the Drug Enforcement Administration has hosted the day. There are over 4,000 sites where people can drop off unused, unwanted or expired medications.

The effort is to help prevent substance abuse and fight the opioid epidemic.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, most people who use a prescription medication for nonmedical reasons get it from a family member or friend.

The Center for Disease Control reports from August 2021 to August 2022, there were over 100,000 Americans who died due to drug poisoning.

“When you think about that in perspective, that’s enough people to fill the Superdome, to fill the Smoothie King Center and probably half of the Tulane football stadium,” said DEA Diversion Program Manager Connie Overton.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps or illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain tightly sealed in their original container. The event will also continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.

Drug Take Back Day is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations across the nation. Visit the Take Back Day website to find the closest drop-off location to you.

