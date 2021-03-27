Natchitoches woman missing since 1993 positively identified

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches woman who has been missing since 1993 has been positively identified.

According to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services Lab in Baton Rouge confirmed the remains recovered from a vehicle submerged in Cane River are that of Kara E. Vaughn, of Natchitoches.

On March 15 dive teams from NPSO and Calcaciseu Parish removed Vaughn’s remains from the white 1978 Honda Civic she was driving at the time of her disappearance in Nov. 1993.

Detectives took Vaughn’s remains to the LSU FACES Lab for dental record and DNA comparison for a positive identification.

NPSO Sheriff Stuart Wright said after nearly 28-years, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office may finally give peace and closure to the family of Kara E. Vaughn.