NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A home in Natchitoches was destroyed after a fire broke out Thursday morning.

Firefighters and deputies responded to an emergency on the 200 block of Gray Rd. near the Fairview Alpha community just after 10:00 a.m. Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #9 crews fought the flames as they engulfed the house. They were on scene for over an hour.

The home was completely gutted by the fire. There were no injuries reported.

The fire is still under investigation. Officials have not yet released the cause of the blaze.