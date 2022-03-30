NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish deputies and firefighters helped to rescue a family trapped in a double-wide mobile home after a tree fell on it during severe weather early Tuesday afternoon.

According to NPSO Capt. Tony Moran, deputies were called around 12:25 p.m. in the 100 block of LA 495 in the Allen community in the western part of the parish, where eight people became trapped after strong winds brought large trees down on the house.

Moran says no one was injured. Deputies reported that all members of the family were able to get out of the home by 1:40 p.m., although some have elected to stay at the home until they can make arrangements to relocate.

The storms also brought down trees and powerlines across the parish, blocking roadways and knocking out power.

Natchitoches Parish deputies and firefighters are working to rescue a family trapped in a home after a tree fell on it during severe weather early Tuesday afternoon. (Source Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

