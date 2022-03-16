VIDALIA, La. (BRPROUD) — A recent investigation into reported illegal narcotics activity led to the arrest of four people in Concordia Parish.
Marvin Morehead, Tiffany Morehead, Ann Chodyrew and Joseph Bonnette were arrested and booked into the Concordia Parish Jail.
Earlier this month, “the CPSO Narcotics Unit had the occasion to investigate numerous cases of illegal narcotics activity, which resulted in the seizure of over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and twelve firearms,” according to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The charges for each suspect are listed below:
Marvin Morehead, of Vidalia, La.
- Possession of Schedule I CDS with Intent to Sell
- Possession of Schedule II CDS with intent to sell, (2) Counts
- Possession of Firearm while in Possession of CDS
Tiffany Morehead, of Vidalia, La.
- Possession of Schedule I CDS with Intent to Sell
- Possession of Schedule II CDS with intent to sell, (1) Counts
- Possession of Firearm while in Possession of CDS
Ann Chodyrew, of Vidalia, La.
- Possession of Schedule I CDS with Intent to Sell
- Possession of Schedule II CDS with intent to sell, (2) Counts
- Possession of Firearm while in Possession of CDS
Joseph Bonnette, of Ferriday, La.
- Possession of Schedule I CDS with Intent
- Possession of Schedule II CDS with intent to sell, (2) Counts
- Possession of Firearm while in Possession of CDS
All four suspects remain behind bars on Wednesday, March 16.