Murder suspect surrenders to Zachary Police Department

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Earlier this month, Jeffrey Neff allegedly shot and killed Kylan Givens.
A little over two weeks after the investigation into this deadly shooting began and a suspect is in custody.
According to the Zachary Police Department, “Jeffery Neff is in custody after self-surrendering on 02/22/2021.”
Neff is facing these charges:
- Second-degree murder
- Illegal discharge of a firearm
- Violation of a restraining order
- Stalking
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force assisted the Zachary Police Department on this case.