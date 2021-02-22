Murder suspect surrenders to Zachary Police Department

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Earlier this month, Jeffrey Neff allegedly shot and killed Kylan Givens.

A little over two weeks after the investigation into this deadly shooting began and a suspect is in custody.

According to the Zachary Police Department, “Jeffery Neff is in custody after self-surrendering on 02/22/2021.”

Neff is facing these charges:

Second-degree murder

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Violation of a restraining order

Stalking

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force assisted the Zachary Police Department on this case.