NOPD: Five captured, one still on the run after escape from Bridge City Center for Youth

4:30PM Update:

As of 4:30pm on April 28, an additional youth was apprehended in Jefferson Parish.



The remaining escapee is a 17-year old from the New Orleans area.

9AM Update:

According to the New Orleans Police Department, most of the escaped juveniles have been captured.

As of 9:00 a.m. on April 28, four of the escapees were taken into custody in Lafayette Parish.

Assisting in this investigation were the Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville Police Department, Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Office, and State Police.

The remaining two escapees are a 17-year old from the New Orleans area and a 17-year old from Jefferson Parish.

The youth were entered into the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) database.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two youth should contact local law enforcement or the command center at 225-328-0334 or 225-328-8402.

Original story below.

BRIDGE CITY, La. — On Wednesday morning, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WGNO that multiple juveniles escaped the Bridge City Center for Youth.

The escape happened just after midnight, on April 28, from the youth center at 3225 River Road, in Bridge City.

During the incident, one staff member was injured. He was treated at a local hospital for injuries and released. Following the incident, OJJ immediately ceased all movement at the facility and began making official notifications to law enforcement.

Bridge City Center for Youth

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Parish Levee District Police and State Police assisted on the scene and in the pending efforts to apprehend youth.

Exactly how many juveniles escaped is unknown at this time, but as of 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, none of the escapees have been apprehended.

Some residents are receiving robo-calls to alert them if those escaped are in the area. The Office of Juvenile Justice is leading the search with assistance from JPSO.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.