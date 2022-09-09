BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has an important announcement for EBT cardholders in the state.

DCFS said, “online grocery purchasing is now available for all Louisiana EBT cardholders.”

In February of this year, Walmart became the first establishment where EBT cardholders could use their benefits and purchase groceries online in Louisiana.

Along with Walmart, the retailers listed below are now accepting SNAP payments in Louisiana:

Albertson’s

Amazon

Brookshire’s Food and Pharmacy

Sam’s Club Scan and Go

Spring Market

Sprouts Farmers Market

Super 1 Foods Brookshires

Whole Foods

In the future, any retailers that are added to the above list will be added to the Louisiana section on this page.

The US Department of Agriculture provided a rundown of what you can and can’t buy with SNAP benefits.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services supplied answers to questions about using EBT cards for online grocery purchases here.