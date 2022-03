WHISKEY BAY, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police say a person fell into Whiskey Bay as a result of a crash on the eastbound portion of I-10 on Friday morning.

Police say an 18-wheeler hit a car and threw the person into the basin.

Authorities are working on recovering the person.

https://twitter.com/LAStatePolice/status/1499787173507260420

The stretch of interstate where the accident occurred is currently closed and traffic is being diverted to Interstate 49 northbound to US Hwy 190 eastbound.