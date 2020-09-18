MSY releases ‘Travel Ready: Cleaned and Sanitized’ video

NEW ORLEANS – The Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport got some help from some local stars to to remind the public of some of the key steps MSY is taking to provide a safe travel experience.

Featured in the video are Traditional Mardi Gras Indian Queen Tahj Williams, local performer Dancing Man 504, and actor Bryan Batt.

Crews continue working to keep MSY cleaned and sanitized to protect our employees and guests. Thirty new hand sanitizer stations have also been installed throughout the terminal to help prevent the spread of germs.