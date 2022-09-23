SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas in September? Yes, it is true, at least for a few days in Ascension Parish.

The Cajun Village and Coffee House is the setting for a movie that will air on the Hallmark Channel in ?

Filming is happening from Wednesday, September 21 to Friday, September 23 in Sorrento.

The name of that movie is “My Southern Family Christmas” and the person who is spearheading this film is Daniel Lewis.

Lewis said that “the Robert’s and all of the vendors as well as the community of Sorrento have been very supportive.”

Daniel Lewis is the executive producer and producer of the film which is about ? ,according to the Hallmark Channel.

The story is original and the movie stars Jaicy Elliott, Ryan Rottman, Brian McNamara, Moira Kelly, Adeline Whittle, Anniston Almond as well as Bruce Campbell.

Filming for this movie began on September 6 in the Baton Rouge area.

To say that “My Southern Family Christmas” has a Louisiana flavor would be an understatement.

According to Lewis, “most of the crew members are from Louisiana as well as a few of the cast members.”

Whittle hails from Lafayette and another actor in the film calls News Orleans home. That would be Gralen Banks.

The writers on this film, composer, director of photography and other members of the creative team are also from Louisiana.

“My Southern Family Christmas” is directed by Lake Charles native, Emily Moss Wilson.

The Louisiana ties do not end there as the names of the towns and local establishments will remain in the film.

Lewis started Evergreen Film Productions in 2019 and since then has set films in the locations highlighted below:

Christmas Wish in Ponchatoula

Christmas in Louisiana in New Iberia

Christmas Contract in Lafayette

Hometown Christmas in Youngsville

Christmas on the Bayou in St. Martinville

“My Southern Family Christmas” is the first film produced from beginning to end in Louisiana.

Over the last 16 years, Lewis has either produced or been involved with more than 50 films.

The latest movie is the 4th that Lewis has produced for the Hallmark Channel.