Motorcyclists killed in Point Coupee Parish crash

JARREAU, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 413 (Island Road) east of LA Hwy 414 in Pointe Coupee Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 55-year-old Ryan Graham of Denham Springs.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on April 17th, 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 413 (Island Road) east of LA Hwy 414 in Pointe Coupee Parish. The crash claimed the life of 55-year-old Ryan Graham of Denham Springs.

The preliminary investigation revealed the crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday when Graham was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 413 on a 2010 Harley Davidson.

The motorcycle exited the roadway to the left and struck an embankment. After striking the embankment, the motorcycle became airborne and struck a house bordering False River.

Despite the fact he was wearing a DOT approved helmet, Graham sustained fatal injuries.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene.