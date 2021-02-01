Motor City Apartments heads to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. — A historic Baton Rouge auto dealership was chosen as the new home for a housing development.

Motor City Apartments will repurpose the auto dealership with a new, four-story building.

Over one hundred apartments will line an entire block of downtown Baton Rouge with the working family in mind. The property will house an pool and deck area, workout facility, off-street parking, and shared communal areas.

“Over the years, we have worked hard to identify areas that are in need of good, safe, and affordable housing,” said Victor Smeltz, Executive Director of Renaissance Neighborhood Development Corporation. “We are excited at the prospect of repurposing the historic auto dealership as the common area for new, affordable housing and contributing to the overall redevelopment of this neighborhood so close to downtown Baton Rouge.”

The Louisiana House Corporation board recently secured a $16 million bond allocation for Renaissance Neighborhood Development Corporation, a subsidiary of Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana, to build the new apartment complex.