LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A woman says she was attacked recently outside a bar on Northeast Evangeline Throughway.

Akeala Ellis, the mother of 18-year-old Johnasha Bob, says she wants justice for her daughter. “I want to know what happens to my daughter out there. My daughter could’ve died,” said Akeala Ellis.

The mother said she received a call about her daughter needing to go to the hospital. “She was full of blood. She had got hit in the face with a bottle. She was knocked out and everything; on the ground at the club. No one took her to the hospital; no cops called the ambulance, nothing out there or nothing,” said Ellis.

Nessia Adams, Owner of Shisha Hookah Bar & Lounge, says Bob had to be escorted out because of her erratic behavior that started an altercation with another party. “Once she was escorted out by security, she interjected herself into another altercation outside of the establishment in which LAPD intercepted,” said Nessia Adams. She says the bar has armed security inside and outside of the building.

“I just don’t understand how this happened. If they have nothing but cops out there by the club, Shisha. Y’all have your security guards that are in there,” wondered Ellis. “How did that happen to where my child is lying in her blood on the ground? It doesn’t make sense to me.” Ellis says her daughter claims several men outside the bar physically attacked her.

“I just want to know what happened and for it to be some men’s. It’s not like she got into a fight with a girl, and this happened. I mean men. My child said over 15 men,” said Ellis. “I went to the club more than once to figure out to even see the footage to see who the guys are; anything, and I feel like they’re covering up for somebody,” she said.

Johnasha Bob after alleged attack

She says her daughter ended up being hospitalized for two days. She suffered broken bones in her jaw, nose, and face. She added at least six of her daughter’s teeth on the bottom are shifted and broken. “I know it’s a process dealing with everything. I thank God that my baby it’s still here because it could’ve been worse than that. I just want to know what happened,” she said.

The owner says they have been a part of the Lafayette community for three years, and it is a safe place. The Lafayette Police Department is investigating. If you have any information, contact the department.