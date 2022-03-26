MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — A Morgan City high school student was arrested for making threats against a school on social media.

According to Morgan City Police, detectives responded to a threat made on social media towards Morgan City High School around 4:17 p.m. on Thursday. A male juvenile, 14-years-old, was identified as the person who posted the threats. Investigators obtained a warrant for the juvenile’s arrest.

The male juvenile was found and arrested. He was transported to the Morgan City Jail and charged with terrorizing. The investigation is ongoing.