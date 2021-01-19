More than 4 months later, officers still searching for missing Hammond man

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) — It has been 134 days since 22-year-old Jonathan Matthew Tucker went missing.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, “Jonathan was last seen by his family on Sept. 7, 2020, around 6:30 p.m. when he left his Hammond residence with a friend.”

No one has seen or heard from the 22-year-old since that date and time.

TPSO says, “foul play is suspected in Jonathan’s disappearance.”

If you have any information about Tucker’s disappearance or current location, please call Crime Stoppers at 800-554-JAIL.

You can also call (985) 345-6150 and ask for TPSO Detective and lead investigator on this case, Dale Athmann.