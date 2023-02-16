NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –– Nearly eighteen years after Hurricane Katrina devastated the state, Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge announced the end of the Road Home Program, releasing 3,300 homeowners from unpaid judgments and payment plans against them in April 2023.



The Road Home Program intended to help homeowners rebuild after hurricanes Katrina and Rita destroyed or damaged their homes. Since the program began, it has provided more than $9.6 billion to more than 118,000 Louisiana families.

Homeowners who found they needed more money to complete recovery than they received from the Road Home program used the funds for other post-hurricane repairs or other expenses. Because these funds were designated to raise houses, not necessarily repair them, the state began a recovery effort.

On average, homeowners with court judgments owed $46,000 to the state of Louisiana, but by waiving the remaining court judgments, Secretary Fudge’s announcement will ensure that Louisiana families can more quickly rebuild their homes and get back to normal life.

For more information, visit road2la.org.

