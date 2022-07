Photo courtesy of the Monroe Police Department (All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty)

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for 24-year-old Denterion Burks who is wanted for several charges Home Invasion, Violation of a Protective Order, Battery of a Dating Partner, and Theft of a Firearm.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Burks, contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600. According to officers, Burks is considered armed and dangerous.