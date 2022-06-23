MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Monroe Police Department asked for help locating Glenderrious Mitchell.

Glenderrious Mitchell, photo provided by Monroe Police

According to officers, they responded to the 1900 Block of Cagle Drive around 8:00 p.m. on June 21 about a Home Invasion. Police reported how the initial investigation revealed Mitchell as the suspect. Police stated Mitchell was armed with a handgun and forced his way inside the home.

Once inside, a struggle happened between Mitchell and one of the victims.

Mitchell lost control of the weapon during the struggle and was ultimately shot with his gun. While bleeding, he ran away from the area, and police have not found him. Detectives arrived at the scene and had obtained a warrant for Mitchell’s arrest for the following charges:

Home Invasion.

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Violation of a Protective Order.

If you have information about on the case or Mitchell’s location, contact Monroe Police at (318)-329-2600, Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab or (318)-388-CASH or visit its website here, or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.

If your tip leads to an arrest and or indictment, you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Your information remains confidential. You never leave your name and never appear in court.