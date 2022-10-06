UPDATE (10/05/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Monroe Police confirmed that the white SUV initially suspected in the fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run has been eliminated from the investigation. According to officers, their investigation revealed that a 2010 to 2013 black Toyota Tundra is the actually vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

The truck has an extended cab and has damage to its front left end. If anyone has any information on the incident, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department responded to the 7900 block of Desiard Street shortly after 7:30 PM on October 3, 2022 for a reported hit-and-run. An investigation revealed that the victim was riding a motorized bike when a white SUV struck him on Desiard Street. The crash resulted in the death of the male adult operating the bicycle.

Photo courtesy of Monroe Police Department

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. If you can identify this vehicle or the driver, please contact the Monroe Police Department immediately at 329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274).