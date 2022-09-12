Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 12, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on the corner of Colonial Drive and West Elmwood Drive in Monroe, La. According to deputies, the caller advised authorities that a toddler was walking in the road unattended.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke with witnesses who mentioned they saw someone in a red car pick the child up on West Elmwood Drive and then dropped the child off at the Family Dollar located at the intersection of Colonial Drive and West Elmwood Drive.

According to the witnesses, they talked to the child in an attempt to locate the minor’s parents. Shortly after talking to the minor, the child’s mother arrived.

Deputies made contact with the mother and identified her as 22-year-old Aloria Denese Dickson. Dickson advised authorities that she just walked to a friend’s house for a little while but had someone watching her children. Deputies then learned that Dickson also allegedly left her one-year-old son at home alone.

Deputies then went with Dickson to her residence to check on her son who was inside the home asleep. As authorities questioned Dickson, she attempted to go back inside the home and disobeyed deputies’ commands. According to Dickson, she was gone from her children for approximately 20 minutes.

She was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Dickson was charged with two counts of Criminal Abandonment and Interfering with a Law Enforcement Investigation. Her bond was set at $2,500.