Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 18, 2022, around 3:58 AM, Monroe Police were called by a victim who mentioned their vehicle was stolen. According to police, the victim mentioned that the suspect allegedly placed a gun on the back of their head as the victim was sitting in their vehicle.

According to the victim, they exited the vehicle and the suspect took the car and fled from the scene. The victim described their vehicle as a black Nissan.

Officers located the vehicle and encountered the alleged suspect who initially identified himself as “Aramani Cooks.” As officers continued to talk to the suspect, he advised them that he lied about his name and identified himself as 20-year-old Richard Coleman Oby Jr.

Oby was placed under arrest and charged with Car Jacking and Resisting an Officer. His bond was set at $20,500.