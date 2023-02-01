All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (02/01/2023): On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Curtis Lee Lewis was taken into custody for falsely reporting a shooting at the Pecanland Mall on January 12, 2023.

On January 12, 2023, investigators of the Monroe Police Department discovered a Facebook post that mentioned a possible shooting at a local mall outlet. According to officials, the post stated, “two people just got shot up here in front of da mall. Y’all might wanna come check on y’all people. They got every police in Monroe up here.”

Lewis was charged with Terrorizing and his bond was set at $5,000.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 12, 2023, the Monroe Police Department began investigating a false complaint of a shooting at the Pecanland Mall. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant for Terrorizing has been obtained for Curtis Lee Lewis.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Lewis, the Monroe Police encourage the public to contact them at 318-329-2600.