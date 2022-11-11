Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit executed an arrest warrant on 45-year-old Jonathan Harris at Mann’s Grocery located on Harmon Johnson Road in Monroe, La. During the arrest, authorities searched Harris’ vehicle and discovered a backpack that contained 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine and two grams of marijuana.

Harris was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

His bond was set at $325,750.