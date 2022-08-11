Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Police were dispatched to Smoker’s Paradise Tabacco Shop on the 3000 block of Cypress Street on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, around 8:43 PM, in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who mentioned a Black male crawled through the store’s drive-thru window and allegedly stole multiple cigarette packages.

According to the victim, they chased and struck the suspect and they both fell on the roadway. The suspect dropped the stolen merchandise and left the scene.

Officers obtained video surveillance of the incident and identified the suspect as 37-year-old Trenton Tywayne Johnson. In the video, Johnson’s actions matched the victim’s statement to West Monroe Police.

Officers located Johnson walking into Glenwood Regional Medical Center on the 500 block of McMillan Road in West Monroe, La. Johnson was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with two counts of Theft of Goods.