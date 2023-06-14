MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe is considering entering into a professional service agreement with an architecture company to upgrade the Monroe Civic Center.

Chief economic and cultural development officer Kelsea McCrary says this almost 60-year-old complex, and the existing disaster shelter facility are soon to be fully upgraded.

“I mean, this is the main central modern facility. People who have lived here forever, they pass it all the time on the interstate. They don’t see the beauty and the bones of this place.”

McCrary says a partnership with an architecture company will help bring a better visualization of the goals.

“That’s where the new partnership with WHLC Architecture would hopefully come into place.”

The proposal aims to renovate amenities at the Jack Howard Theater, the Monroe Civic Center, and the Conference and Convention Center.

“A large regional convention that we have hosted here in the past that it’s on the fence if we could host that in the future because we are in dire need of upgrades here at the Jack Howard. Updating chairs, updating lighting, pipes and drains, and pain on the walls. So, some of that stuff is very easy, so we can begin to do those things now.”

By making these renovations, city officials say they hope to bring economic impact to the community. The nurse case manager for Vantage Health Plan, Kelly Justice, says she has been coming to the Monroe Civic Center since the early days. She says she would like to see more events happening here.

“I have seen the Monroe Civic Center since it was built. I have seen amazing concerts here.”

The development of the project is in its early stages. The city council is expected to make a vote on this proposal Tuesday, June 13th.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.