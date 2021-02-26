Monroe assistant city attorney arrested again for operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Louisiana

by: Evan Johnson

Mugshot Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center / Background Courtesy: Associated Press

MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE) — An assistant city attorney for the City of Monroe is facing his second Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated charge. He is also charged with Careless Operation.

Brandon W. Creekbaum, 34, was released from the Ouachita Correctional Center Thursday morning after being arrested around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday. According to the arrest report, officers with the Monroe Police Department were dispatched for a single-vehicle crash and found a 2016 Toyota Camry in a ditch at the intersection of North 8th Street and Auburn Avenue with Creekbaum sitting behind the wheel. They said Creekbaum refused to answer any questions. Officers also reported a strong odor of alcohol coming from Creekbaum and noted he swayed as he stood and had bloodshot eyes.

MPD officers said Creekbaum refused to take a breathalyzer test once at the Monroe Police Department. A warrant was obtained to have his blood drawn by a nurse at a local hospital.

Police said a check of Creekbaum’s information revealed he had a prior DWI arrest in 2011.

Creekbaum has served as Assistant City Attorney for the City of Monroe since January 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile.

