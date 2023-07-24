RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Crucial improvements on sewer projects are underway in Monroe. City officials announced the progress of two major projects during a press conference held Monday, July 24.

Monroe mayor Friday Ellis said the Hadley Sewer Gravity construction project aims to provide better quality of life for citizens.

“We don’t have the capacity on our sewer lines. We can’t provide housing to prospective businesses that come here for manufacturing.”

Richwood mayor Gerald Brown said the 40-year-old sewer pipes needed critical repairs.

“There were several sinkholes where there were dips, and there were holes big enough to fit a tractor. That was dangerous. That damage out there really affected us.”

Monroe city engineer Morgan Mcmillan said the $3.3 million sewer improvement project located on South Monroe and Southeast Monroe is funded by the City of Monroe Capital Infrastructure Program.

“Over $875,000 of that is for pipe alone. We are upsizing a large portion of the pipe. Approximately 500 linear feet of 36-inch force main it’s been installed on the North end of the project.”

In addition to the sewer project, Ouachita Parish Police Jury representatives said they are moving forward with the lighting project.

“We are definitely going to be standing on top of what we have to do to make sure that the timing of this area gets the lighting that it needs.” Juror for District D Michael Thompson said.

“Imagine when we get all this lighting put up, what it is going to look like? What is your safety going to be like?” Juror for District F Lonnie Hudson said.

City officials highlighted the importance of attracting new business to South Monroe to generate economic growth.

“Once these parts are repaired, it’s going to actually help with economic development for the Southside of Monroe. Because right now, a lot of people are asking why don’t we have all these businesses, why don’t we have this on the Southside. Well, the trunk line right now can’t maintain it.” City of Monroe Council District 5, Kema Dawson.

“We are looking for a business to come to the South of Monroe, but, as always, there are certain things that businesses look for. They look for infrastructure utilities, water sewer.” Louisiana State Representative Patricia Moore said.

The Hadley Sewer Gravity project is expected to be completed by September 2023.

